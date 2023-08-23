  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

Johnson County commissioner’s open meetings complaint prompts AG investigation

Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara. File photo.

A decision in June to hold a closed session shortly before a vote on Johnson County employee pay tables is being investigated by the Kansas Attorney General’s office, following a complaint filed by Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara.

Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office has asked for documentation pertaining to the executive session held June 29, 2023, and the reasoning behind holding it in executive session.

In particular, the attorney general’s office wants to know if the discussion was about specific employees and their pay or just general information about the pay plan.