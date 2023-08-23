In particular, the attorney general’s office wants to know if the discussion was about specific employees and their pay or just general information about the pay plan.

Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office has asked for documentation pertaining to the executive session held June 29, 2023, and the reasoning behind holding it in executive session.

A decision in June to hold a closed session shortly before a vote on Johnson County employee pay tables is being investigated by the Kansas Attorney General’s office, following a complaint filed by Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara.

O’Hara filed the complaint July 6

In her complaint, O’Hara alleges that the board’s discussion was only about general market adjustments to salaries and should have been held in open session.

On June 29, commissioners split on the vote at the beginning of the meeting to go into closed session.

A resolution to make an average 6.1% bump in pay for county employees was to be voted on shortly.

At the time, three commissioners – O’Hara, Michael Ashcraft and Becky Fast – voted against the executive session.

“I have my masters in public administration and best practices is after you have the action agenda,” Fast said at the time, explaining her no vote. “We’ve never had an executive session before voting.”

Top staffers’ pay mentioned in complaint

The large pay adjustment has been questioned off and on, and was the subject of some public comments at the June meeting.

In particular, the pay increase has been criticized as providing a bigger percent increase to those at the higher levels of pay.

O’Hara singled out County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson and legal counsel Peg Trent in her complaint as an example.

That argument has been countered by commissioners saying the tight labor market is making it hard to recruit and keep staff.

AG’s office dismissed four of O’Hara’s five concerns

O’Hara listed five open meeting concerns in her complaint, including the fact that Postoak Ferguson attended the executive session.

However, in an attorney general’s response to O’Hara, that portion was dismissed because it is permitted and not unusual for third parties to aid in the discussions, per Amber Smith, first assistant attorney general.

O’Hara also listed concerns about being denied a power point provided at the closed session, about the absence of legal counsel and the omission of an agenda item separately addressing the county manager’s pay.

All those complaints were also closed by the attorney general’s office for various reasons.

Only the question of whether it was a general discussion or one that mentioned specific employees is left under investigation.

O’Hara’s concern is “transparency”

Reached this morning, O’Hara said she still could not discuss what happened in the closed meeting, or whether the same discussion was later held in open session. She said her concern was with transparency.

“I’ve had concerns in the past. If we weren’t stepping on the line, we were getting extremely close,” she said.

Putting the executive session just before the vote, “casts a shadow,” she added.

“I think there needs to be a clear bright line between what is public and what is executive privilege. And on June 29 in my estimation we definitely were discussing matters that should have been in the public sphere,” she said.

Commission chair Kelly responds

In a news release Tuesday, Commission Chairman Mike Kelly is quoted: “We are fully cooperating with the Attorney General’s Office, and I trust the veracity of this investigation. I appreciate that our team is handling these allegations directly and remain confident in this process.”

The attorney general’s office has asked the county for extensive records on open meetings past complaints, training for commissioners, policies and records of minutes and motions concerning the June 29 meeting.

The office at first gave the county until Aug. 21 to respond but later granted an extension until Sept. 8.

According to the county’s release, the commission will consider a proposed response from its legal department at its agenda review meeting Thursday, with the vote scheduled for the Aug. 31 meeting.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.