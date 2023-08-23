Four Johnson County parks have been posterized.

🥵 Today’s forecast : Extreme heat and sun again. High: 101. Low: 81. Heat index: 113. The excessive heat warning has been extended to Friday at 9 p.m.

Earlier this month, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District unveiled four “classic WPA-style” poster designs, each featuring a local park under JCPRD’s purview.

The parks featured include:

Shawnee Mission Park in Shawnee, created by Michael Perry

Cedar Niles Park in Olathe, created by Daniel Bartle

Big Bull Creek Park in Edgerton, created by Tad Carpenter

Lexington Lake Park in De Soto, created by Luke Wittman

The designs are now being sold in postcard, note card, poster and canvas prints. To find out more, go here.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Overland Park Public Works Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories

📰 Other local news

Lenexa-based engineering firm bought out. Chicago firm Benesch has acquired the small civil engineering firm McAfee Henderson Solutions. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Newspaper’s online search that prompted raid was legal, agency says . A spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Revenue says a Marion County Record reporter’s online search of a state database, made attempting to verify an anonymous tip, was legal. [ ABC News ]

Co-working space at Aspiria expands. Aspiria Now added 30,000 square feet to its shared-office space facility on the former Sprint headquarters campus, citing the high demand since the company opened the office last year. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

📸 A thousand words

Shoutout to the JoCo Transit and RideKC workers who braved the heat and sun to help shuttle guests to this past weekend’s Garmin KC Air Show outside Olathe. Photo via Twitter.

