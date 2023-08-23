  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: What will you make at JCPRD’s new makerspace?

Creativity and fun is what JCPRD’s new Makerspace at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center is all about. Registrations are now being accepted for a variety of fall and winter classes for youth and adults.

By David Markham

After seeing initial use during some of JCPRD’s 2023 summer youth camps, a new Makerspace at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center is now taking registrations for a slate of fall and winter classes for youth and adults.

“Our makerspace has already been full of creativity and fun this summer, hosting eight full weeks of summer camps,” said Fine Arts Coordinator Ryan Bell. “The campers have done everything from making their own mechanical contractions to sewing custom tote bags to designing and 3D printing characters. Everyone at the JCAHC has loved seeing the space so full of energy and kids have had a blast being artistic and learning new skills.”