Therese Marie (Masterson) Johnson

Therese is survived by three brothers: John (Susy), Joseph, Mickey (Xenia). She is survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: David (Polly), Daniel (Virginia), Matt (Mia) and Lisa (Greg) Schlatter as well as more than 20 nieces and nephews. She is survived by her aunts Norma Masterson and Ann Masterson and father-in-law Lee Johnson (Judy) and many, many cousins. She was proceeded in death by parents Tom and Maryhelen (Dixon) Masterson, her mother-in-law Janet Johnson and sister-in-law Suzi.

Therese passed away peacefully at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease. She is survived by her husband Steve, two sons, David and Michael, three daughters and eight grandchildren, Katie (Josh) Dupy, Adelyn, Francie, Josie; Kristine (Theo) Zecy; Henry, Isabel and Colleen (Bill) Franke; Eli, Lydia, Lucy.

Therese grew up in Prairie Village and attended St. Ann’s School and St. Teresa’s Academy. She continued her education at Benedictine College and graduated with an education degree from Kansas University where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.

Therese and Steve married on August 24, 1979, and raised their five children in Overland Park where Therese was active at The Church of the Ascension as a Eucharistic Minister, a teacher in the CCD program and sponsor for more than ten youth as they prepared for the sacrament of confirmation. She was also a substitute teacher in the Olathe School District and worked for several years in the after-school programs at Prince of Peace in Olathe and Queen of the Holy Rosary.

Therese loved her dogs (no leash please!), she loved to run and play tennis. She taught all her kids how to play tennis. She enjoyed ALL social events where she engaged with everyone present and never left without many new friends. She was a friend to all and loved by so many. Therese was a stay-at-home mom while the kids were young. She served as room mom for each of the children for multiple years. She served on the parents’ social committees at St. Thomas Aquinas for at least eight years and never missed a Mother-Son Dance.

She was an original “cool mom” and often enjoyed “TPing” with the kids, surprise “fire drills” at red lights and had silly string with balloons for any special occasion. Her husband Steve knew he had ‘married up’ when she said, “Yes” to his proposal. They went on to share 44 years of marriage with so much gratitude for God’s blessing on their family.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff and friends at Goshen Homes and Ascend Hospice for the wonderful care and love provided to Therese over the past year. They are special people.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 24th, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Lenexa, KS. The family will hold an additional visitation at 9:00 a.m. with a Rosary prayed before the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25th, at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St. Overland Park, KS. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.

The family will have a Celebration of Life reception in the Parish Hall at Ascension Church lower level beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday. This will be a casual time to celebrate Therese and share stories with family and friends. Light snacks, drinks and adult beverages will be provided.