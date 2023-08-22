  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Therese Marie (Masterson) Johnson

August 14, 1955 – August 19, 2023

Therese passed away peacefully at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease. She is survived by her husband Steve, two sons, David and Michael, three daughters and eight grandchildren, Katie (Josh) Dupy, Adelyn, Francie, Josie; Kristine (Theo) Zecy; Henry, Isabel and Colleen (Bill) Franke; Eli, Lydia, Lucy.

Therese is survived by three brothers: John (Susy), Joseph, Mickey (Xenia). She is survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: David (Polly), Daniel (Virginia), Matt (Mia) and Lisa (Greg) Schlatter as well as more than 20 nieces and nephews. She is survived by her aunts Norma Masterson and Ann Masterson and father-in-law Lee Johnson (Judy) and many, many cousins. She was proceeded in death by parents Tom and Maryhelen (Dixon) Masterson, her mother-in-law Janet Johnson and sister-in-law Suzi.