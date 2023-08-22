  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood is still debating how tall buildings can be in the city

Above, an office building at Leawood's Park Place development. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

The Leawood City Council insists that capping building heights at four stories is best for the city.

The city council on Monday remanded a proposed ordinance lowering the maximum height for office buildings and mixed-use projects to the Leawood Planning Commission for further review.

The commission has already recommended the city council deny the ordinance, citing concerns that it would hamper development and growth in southern Leawood.

