Leawood is still debating how tall buildings can be in the city

The Leawood City Council insists that capping building heights at four stories is best for the city.
The city council on Monday remanded a proposed ordinance lowering the maximum height for office buildings and mixed-use projects to the Leawood Planning Commission for further review.
The commission has already recommended the city council deny the ordinance, citing concerns that it would hamper development and growth in southern Leawood.
The proposed city code caps building heights at four stories
The change would lower the maximum height for buildings zoned for planned office or mixed use from 90 feet to 55 feet.
This would generally mean capping buildings at four stories, instead of Leawood’s current maximum of six stories.
Under the new ordinance, the city would make exceptions for a “signature building” with a unique design or for sites that already have tall trees.
The East Village project started the building height debate
The proposal followed discussions and work sessions about the incoming East Village development in southern Leawood — which spurred a desire from the Leawood City Council to set a clear standard for the size of developments in Leawood, city staff said.
The East Village project’s apartment buildings gained final approval at a maximum of 62 feet, or four stories.
At the planning commission’s July 26 meeting, commissioners voiced concerns that a reduction from 90 feet to 55 feet would limit development too severely — especially in the southern part of the city, which remains the only agricultural area left with open space to develop.
Some commissioners also opined that the limit might prove unnecessary, given the rarity of developments taller than 55 feet in Leawood.
The commission will revisit the issue in September
Councilmembers briefly discussed the ordinance Monday night, citing concerns that if large developments continue to go up near the 135th Street corridor, then it could impact that area negatively — particularly by adding too much density and worsening traffic congestion.
“This is the only opportunity we have to set a limit,” said Councilmember Lisa Harrison. “And we all know that the world has changed since these original heights were suggested.”
The planning commission plans to discuss the building heights Sept. 26.
