  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee commission OKs rental project off Silverheel and K-7

Harmony at Clear Creek

A design rendering for the Harmony at Clear Creek project in Shawnee. Image rendering via city documents.

A planned community of homes in west Shawnee got the green light from the Shawnee Planning Commission.

The commission on Monday unanimously approved rezoning and preliminary plans for Harmony at Clear Creek.

Located at the 6300 block of Silverheel Street, a 40-acre community is aimed at older millennials and empty nesters looking to rent.