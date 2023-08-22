Shawnee commission OKs rental project off Silverheel and K-7

Located at the 6300 block of Silverheel Street, a 40-acre community is aimed at older millennials and empty nesters looking to rent.

The commission on Monday unanimously approved rezoning and preliminary plans for Harmony at Clear Creek.

A planned community of homes in west Shawnee got the green light from the Shawnee Planning Commission.

The entire development is a renter community

The project is being developed by Material Capital Partners, a Charleston, South Carolina-based real estate development firm.

The property will be managed by Greystar, which billed itself as the largest rental housing operator in the U.S. It has over 817,000 units under management, including properties such as Aventura Falcon Valley and Estancia at City Center Apartments in Lenexa.

The site will have a mix of single-family and townhomes

Harmony at Clear Creek is planning for 188 resident units, including 97 single-family homes as well as 91 residential units spread across 20 attached townhome-style buildings.

Amenities for residents includes a resort-style pool, two-level clubhouse with a fitness center and co-working spaces, pocket parks and walking trails.

Developers have had its sights set on the property for years

Previous projects include: Grey Oaks Master Plan in 2002, Grey Oaks South in 2004 and Creekside Ridge in 2021. While Creekside Ridge almost came to pass, winning approval by the Shawnee City Council, its developer didn’t move forward with the project, according to city documents.

More information about earlier projects proposed on the site can be found here.

What makes this project different?

Where Creekside Ridge’s Ohio-based developer Stark Enterprises aimed for affordable, multifamily housing, Material Capital Partners is aiming to provide luxury units at a higher rental price, estimated between $2,300 to $3,000 a month, depending on the unit.

“This isn’t multifamily or apartments. This is a community of single family homes … It looks like a subdivision, (but) it’s just for rent,” said David Craig, a representative with Material Capital Partners. “This is a high quality, luxury product.”

Neighbors worried about whether the project fits in



While Material Capital Partners said on its website that it wants to be “thoughtfully designed to fit in with the neighboring communities,” its neighbors in communities such as Grey Oaks and Woodland Park are meeting the project with skepticism.

Justin Walker, a 13-year resident of neighboring Woodland Park, expressed worries about the lack of buffer between the two neighborhoods, which he fears will lead to LED streetlights and headlights from vehicles shining an unwanted spotlight on his backyard, as well as traffic congestion.

“The developer’s project narrative says it best: ‘Bringing us an urbanist-style community. This does indeed look urban, right here next to my suburban neighborhood family home,” he said. “I pray the City of Shawnee can look past quick economic gain in favor of a well-planned community.”

Marcus Childs, another neighboring homeowner, also shared worries about the safety of children with the increase in traffic.

“Everybody that’s going to go to Starbucks, everybody that’s going to go to that side (of Shawnee) … They’re all going to come down 64th Street,” he said.

Moving forward

The planning commission informed the public that their feedback would be taken into account by Kevin Manning, deputy public works department manager and the commissioners.

The Shawnee City Council will consider the project and rezoning item Sept. 11.