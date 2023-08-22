  Kyle Palmer  - Weather

Rushton Elementary cancels classes, other SMSD schools’ AC taxed by heat

Students at Mill Creek Elementary in Lenexa line up on the first day of school last week. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Rushton Elementary in the Shawnee Mission School District canceled classes Tuesday and multiple others schools in the district reported taxed air conditioning systems amid a historic heat wave this week.

This comes as high temperatures are expected to hover at or above 100 degrees through at least Thursday and with heat index values sometimes expected to approach 115 to 120 degrees.

Rushton closed Tuesday

On Monday night, Rushton Principal Kristy Fornal emailed families to say the school would cancel classes Tuesday because one of the air conditioning units in the building was not working.

