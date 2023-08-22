The planning commission at 6 p.m. Tuesday is slated to discuss potential updates to zoning codes specific to multi-family, commercial and mixed-use housing districts.

The last time the city formally discussed housing and zoning — issues brought to the forefront over the past year by debate over the city’s housing recommendations — was at a meeting was in April.

Prairie Village’s planning commission is set to take up the hot-button topic of housing Tuesday night for the first time since residents had the chance to give feedback earlier this summer amid rising political tensions.

That includes potential changes to those districts that would allow for more housing types, like duplexes, row houses and apartments.

Not included in the planning commission’s purview (and, as as result, not part of Tuesday’s discussion) are single-family neighborhoods, which make up at least 85% of Prairie Village’s land.

Potential changes to zoning codes in single-family districts have been the most controversial part of the housing recommendations and have received vehement pushback from opponents to the recommendations, who have coalesced around the Stop Rezoning PV group.

As a result of opponents’ criticism, any changes to zoning in single-family neighborhoods have been taken off the planning commission’s plate and placed under the direction of the city council.

What to expect at Tuesday’s meeting

Prairie Village hosted two housing forums earlier this summer to get resident feedback on what housing types are acceptable across districts already zoned for multi-family, commercial and mixed-use

These districts make up about 15% of Prairie Village’s zoned land, and many of these areas (zoned R-2, R-3 and R-4) are clustered around Mission Road between 79th and 83rd streets.

The planning commission on Tuesday will go over the city’s current policy on housing, review public input the city collected this summer and possibly suggest potential changes to the city’s zoning codes in these specific districts that the city staff could then develop in the future.

What next steps look like

What happens next with Prairie Village’s housing discussion lies with the planning commission.

The planning commission can direct city staff to draft changes to the zoning codes.

Any drafted changes will come back to the planning commission for further discussion.

The planning commission will likely host a public hearing on specific zoning code changes prior to sending them to the city council for approval.

Any potential changes are anticipated to happen at the end of the year or in early 2024, according to city documents.

The housing debate sparked three resident petitions

After the housing recommendations were approved in June 2022, a number of Prairie Village residents pushed back, voicing fears that the city could open up single-family neighborhoods to allow apartments and other types of multi-family housing.

Residents opposed to the housing recommendations formed the Stop Rezoning PV group last year. The group has packed the council chambers to voice opposition to the housing recommendations ever since.

Since April 2023, the last time housing was formally discussed at a city meeting, residents circulated petitions to get issues on the ballot.

One of the petitions aims to redefine rezoning to effectively limit what projects can occur in single-family neighborhoods, including limiting accessory dwelling units.

The other two petitions seek broader changes to Prairie Village city government, including slashing the size of the city council in half.

The Johnson County Election Office certified signatures on the resident petitions but expressly did not rule on the “legal sufficiency” of the petitions themselves.

Last week, the city filed a lawsuit seeking a judge’s ruling declaring the petitions illegal.

At Monday’s regularly scheduled Prairie Village City Council meeting, some residents during public comments criticized some councilmembers for using “escalated, divisive political rhetoric” when talking about opponents to the housing recommendations.

