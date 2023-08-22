  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village commission to revisit housing in multi-family districts

The Prairie Village housing survey, shared at the June 22 housing forum above, is now available online.

Prairie Village residents at a public input session earlier this summer on the city's housing recommendations. File photo

Prairie Village’s planning commission is set to take up the hot-button topic of housing Tuesday night for the first time since residents had the chance to give feedback earlier this summer amid rising political tensions.

The last time the city formally discussed housing and zoning — issues brought to the forefront over the past year by debate over the city’s housing recommendations — was at a meeting was in April.

The planning commission at 6 p.m. Tuesday is slated to discuss potential updates to zoning codes specific to multi-family, commercial and mixed-use housing districts.

