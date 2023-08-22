  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Nancy Lou Jarrett (Kastler)

July 6, 1940 – Aug. 19, 2023

Nancy Lou Jarrett, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on August 19, 2023, at the age of 83. Her life was a testament to love, resilience, and the power of family bonds, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Born on July 6, 1940, Nancy grew up in Coffeyville, Kansas, where she would go on to touch countless lives with her kindness and grace. At the age of 15, she embarked on a journey of love that would span 68 incredible years, when she met the love of her life, Jim Jarrett. Their remarkable love story of enduring commitment remains an inspiration to us all.