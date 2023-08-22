Nancy Lou Jarrett (Kastler)

Born on July 6, 1940, Nancy grew up in Coffeyville, Kansas, where she would go on to touch countless lives with her kindness and grace. At the age of 15, she embarked on a journey of love that would span 68 incredible years, when she met the love of her life, Jim Jarrett. Their remarkable love story of enduring commitment remains an inspiration to us all.

Nancy Lou Jarrett, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on August 19, 2023, at the age of 83. Her life was a testament to love, resilience, and the power of family bonds, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Nancy’s devotion to her family was at the heart of her life’s purpose. She and Jim were blessed with three children: Craig, Lori, and Jimmy. Her nurturing spirit guided them through life’s twists and turns, and her values of compassion, integrity, and resilience continue to shine in their lives and the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nancy’s love extended to her sibling’s family as well. She cherished her sister Karolyn Morrow, her family and her brother Kenneth Kastler, fostering relationships that brought them closer together throughout their lives. Karolyn and Nancy never missed a day on the phone together.

As a grandmother to six grandchildren and a great-grandmother to eleven great-grandchildren, one of Nancy’s greatest joys was cooking with her grandchildren. She transformed ordinary moments into precious memories, teaching them the art of cooking while sharing laughter and stories. The bond she forged with her grandkids in the kitchen mirrored the bond she shared with each member of her family – one of unconditional love and unwavering support.

Nancy graduated from Ottawa University in 1988 and was Assistant to the Dean and Registrar at Central Baptist Seminary retiring in 1993. Nancy was an active and cherished member in the FX Chapter of P.E.O., an organization dedicated to promoting educational opportunities for women. As an engaged sister in P.E.O., Nancy’s dedication to empowering and supporting women in their pursuit of education reflected her commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others. She was also an active member of the First Baptist Church of Kansas City, KS and chairperson of the Christian Education Board and the Evangelism Board.

In addition to her dedication to others, Nancy found joy in creating intricate and beautiful art pieces using gourds, showcasing her creativity and dedication to craftsmanship. Her artistry brought beauty into the lives of those around her, and her creations will be cherished for generations to come.

Nancy’s zest for life was evident in her many adventures with Jim. They embraced retirement as an opportunity to explore the world together, traveling to new places, reconnecting with loved ones, and spending precious winters in Green Valley, Arizona making new friends. These shared experiences became treasured memories that reflected the depth of their love.

Her impact reached far beyond her immediate family. She was a pillar of strength for all who knew her, offering her wisdom, compassion, and a listening ear to friends and acquaintances alike. Her legacy of love, kindness, and grace will continue to resonate, reminding us all of the power of a life lived with purpose and love.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 2900 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Ks. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 24 at First Baptist Church. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Restlawn Cemetery, Coffeyville, KS. In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested donations be made to Cottey College (P.E.O.) in honor of her. Give – Cottey College (https://cottey.edu/give/)

Nancy’s memory will forever be engraved in our hearts, and her spirit will guide us through life’s challenges and joys. Rest in peace, dear Nana, knowing that you will forever inspire us to love deeply, create with passion, and cherish every moment with those we hold dear.

Nancy was preceded in death by her mother and father Mickey (Newell) and Otto Kastler. She is survived by her beloved husband Jim of Shawnee, their children Craig (Rose) of Raleigh, NC, Lori (Ken) Poston of Escondido, CA and Jimmy (Tracy) of Shawnee, KS. She is survived by her 6 grandchildren: Kyle and Drew Jarrett, Danny and Kenny Poston, Abriel and Ryder Jarrett and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Karolyn and husband, Dave, and brother, Ken, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear.”