  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Metcalf 108 apartment plan in Overland Park delayed

Metcalf 108 apartments

Metcalf 108 mixed-use building design rendering. Image via Polsinelli.

The final part of a major redevelopment plan in Overland Park called Metcalf 108 will come to life a little later than initially planned.

The Overland Park City Council on Monday approved an amendment to the development agreement and made other changes in order to delay the project’s completion timeline. That authorization gives the developer through 2026 to finish the project at I-435 and Metcalf Avenue.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

