Jim Aikin, who recently relocated from southern California to Olathe, Kansas, died unexpectedly on August 4, 2023. Jim was born on February 24, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri, to George and Mary Lou Aikin. Jim’s sister Candy died in 2014. Jim is survived by his brothers Ron and Curt and by his nieces and nephews, who loved their Uncle Jim. A gathering in celebration of Jim’s life is being planned.

Following graduation from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1966, Jim attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. It was there that he became involved with the men’s glee club. When Jim and some fellow members of the glee club decided to form a folk group, Jim approached twin freshman students Jan and Jill Bunker and asked if they could sing.

They could, and a new singing group was promptly formed – The Burgundy Street Singers. The group quickly found success, playing gigs on campus and throughout the state. Shortly thereafter, they entered the Intercollegiate Jazz Festival and won the national title for jazz singing group. Budweiser beer was a sponsor of the festival and the group was subsequently invited to California to become youth market ambassadors for Budweiser beer. As a result, The Burgundy Street Singers became the face of Budweiser beer, touring for Budweiser and appearing in dozens of print and video ads.