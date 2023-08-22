Homebody: Understanding down payment assistance options: pros and cons for your mortgage journey

By Charity Ohlund

If you’ve set your sights on becoming a homeowner but the looming down payment has you feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone. According to the National Realtors (NAR) Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends Report, around 53% of all buyers identified saving for a down payment as the most challenging step in the homebuying process.

Enter down payment assistance. At Fountain Mortgage, we get asked about down payment assistance often. And we get it! This financial lifeline sounds pretty enticing at first glance, but like all things in life, it comes with its own set of pros and cons. Let’s break down the benefits and drawbacks of down payment assistance, so you can navigate this path with confidence.

*Next week, we’ll dive into the specific down payment assistance programs and options!