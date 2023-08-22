  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Helen Pinkley

Helen Pinkley, 96, of Gardner, passed away on August 17, 2023. She was born on August 24, 1926 to Edgar and Nora (Manning) Jones at Cleco/Imperial, MO. Helen grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas where she attended Pittsburg school district. While coming home from church one night with her father, mother and sister their car was hit by a drunk driver killing her father and critically injuring her mother. She was 14 years old. Soon after her and her family moved to Olathe, Kansas.

On June 12, 1943 she married Joseph S. Pinkley. They lived in Buffalo, MO. They were blessed with two daughters. In 1953 they moved to Olathe, Kansas. Helen loved caring for her family and was a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and crafts. Later in life, she worked at Miss Dora’s Christian Preschool for several years.

Helen resided in Olathe for most of her life. When her husband of 75 years passed away in 2018, she moved to Vintage Park Assisted Living in Gardner, Kansas. She lived there for four years where she made very good friends.