Helen resided in Olathe for most of her life. When her husband of 75 years passed away in 2018, she moved to Vintage Park Assisted Living in Gardner, Kansas. She lived there for four years where she made very good friends.

On June 12, 1943 she married Joseph S. Pinkley. They lived in Buffalo, MO. They were blessed with two daughters. In 1953 they moved to Olathe, Kansas. Helen loved caring for her family and was a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and crafts. Later in life, she worked at Miss Dora’s Christian Preschool for several years.

Helen Pinkley, 96, of Gardner, passed away on August 17, 2023. She was born on August 24, 1926 to Edgar and Nora (Manning) Jones at Cleco/Imperial, MO. Helen grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas where she attended Pittsburg school district. While coming home from church one night with her father, mother and sister their car was hit by a drunk driver killing her father and critically injuring her mother. She was 14 years old. Soon after her and her family moved to Olathe, Kansas.

Helen was kind to everyone she met. She made sure that everyone felt welcome in her home, church, and anywhere she was. One of her joys was baking things special for her grandkids and great grandkids. Anything they asked for she made it. She was an amazing cook and always loved finding new recipes to try. She loved spending as much time as she could with her grandkids and especially with her great grandkids. She lived her life for God, her Church and her Family.

She was saved as a young woman and was a member of Oxford Missionary Baptist Church in Olathe, KS where she was a faithful deacon’s wife for several years.

Helen is survived by her loving Daughters, Donna (Jim) Holtgraver and Pam Busby. Grandchildren Jennifer

(Joe) Long, Brad (Emilee) Holtgraver, Angie (Bob) Hunt, CJ Busby, eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Jacob, Andrew, Evan, Maci, Zoe, Dylan and Ethan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law (Charles Busby), Bros. Ira, Jesse, Raymond, Clifford, Ivan and Virgil. Sisters Clarsey, Ida and Maxine.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Olathe, Kansas.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:00am at Penwell-Gabel, with Rev. Dusty Armstrong and Rev. Dennis Skinner officiating.

Burial will take place immediately following, at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to the Ascend Hospice, 4550 W. 109th, Suite 210, Overland Park, Ks 66211 or your favorite charity.

Helen’s service will be livestreamed at the scheduled service time.