She was born on January 7th, 1951. Debra lived her life with grace and compassion. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a doting grandmother, and a trusted friend. Her passing will forever leave a lasting void.

It is with heavy hearts and a profound sense of loss that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Debra Kilgore on August 17th, 2023. She departed this world, leaving behind a legacy of love and countless memories.

Debra was deeply committed to her family. Her selflessness and unconditional love knew no bounds. She possessed an innate ability to make everyone around her feel loved and valued.

Debra found true joy traveling the United States with her husband, Ron, and even their numerous pups and cat, in their camper every year. She loved the landscape and taking pictures of the natural beauty she encountered.

Debra worked at Johnson County Community College Hiersteiner Child Development Center as an assistant cook where she loved doting on the kids, and the teachers whom she considered a second family. She retired from there in 2016.

Crafting was not only a hobby for Debra, but it was a way to express her creativity and ignite joy in others. Creating intricate quilts or crafting personalized gifts. Her handmade creations brought warmth and delight to all who received them.

Baking was another form of art that she was delighted to do. Family gatherings were made more special by the delicious creations she made.

And who could forget her undying love for the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. His music became the soundtrack to her life. She enjoyed toe tapping to his tunes while it brought a smile to her face. Her admiration for Elvis grew into a lifelong passion.

Debra had a deep respect for those who served our country. She saw firsthand the sacrifices that were made to protect our freedoms. She and Ron found solace and joy in getting together every week with their veteran friends.

Debra leaves behind a family whose lives have been deeply touched by her love and presence. Ronald Kilgore Sr. her beloved husband of 41 years. Their adoring children Son, Anthony Rector wife Maristel, Daughter, Angela Frost husband Kevin, Daughter, Nicole Nunez husband Ricky, Daughter Chrystal Kilgore Mathis husband Robert, Son Shane Kilgore wife Naoma, and Son Ronald Kilgore Jr. wife Jodi.

Together they had fifteen grandchildren Devin Ratcliff, Dustin Ratcliff, Callie Rector, Jaiden Frost, Sarah Mathis, Caleb Cohen, Jacob Cohen, Hannah Mathis, Mason Karlin, Khloe Kilgore, Avery Karlin, Conner Rector, Kenneth Nunez, Dylan Rector, Salem Kilgore.

Debra touched our lives in immeasurable ways, and though the pain of her absence is profound, her love, kindness and light will forever reside in our hearts.

Visitation and the Celebration of her life will be held at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions in Olathe, KS on August 25th, 2023. The visitation is at 2:00 followed by the celebration of her life at 3:00.

Memorial Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or any Veterans foundation. Plants and flowers are very welcome to be sent to the funeral home.