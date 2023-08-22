  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Debra Kilgore

In Loving Memory of Debra Sylvia Diane Kilgore
1951-2023

It is with heavy hearts and a profound sense of loss that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Debra Kilgore on August 17th, 2023. She departed this world, leaving behind a legacy of love and countless memories.

She was born on January 7th, 1951. Debra lived her life with grace and compassion. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a doting grandmother, and a trusted friend. Her passing will forever leave a lasting void.