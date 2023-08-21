  A message from JCCC  - JCCC Updates

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Sustainability efforts and programs lead to a brighter tomorrow

JCCC's Center for Sustainability inspires and educates students through hands-on learning opportunities.

When it comes to sustainability, JCCC is committed to being environmentally, socially and economically responsible. The College’s Center for Sustainability is focused on energy-saving initiatives, recycling programs and curriculum development to help educate students and provide a sense of purpose and hope for the future.

A green college campus

JCCC has made great strides to reduce its carbon footprint. The College is actively involved in efficient energy usage, composting and recycling efforts, and the reuse of campus equipment and construction waste that has kept around 64% of materials out of landfills. In fact, JCCC has set a goal of becoming a zero-waste-to-landfill campus by 2025 and a 100% renewable-energy campus by 2050.

“JCCC’s advances in sustainability enrich every aspect of our campus and provide useful tools as we foster student and organizational preparation for a rapidly changing world,” said JCCC President Andy Bowne.