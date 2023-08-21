Updates from Johnson County Community College: Sustainability efforts and programs lead to a brighter tomorrow

“JCCC’s advances in sustainability enrich every aspect of our campus and provide useful tools as we foster student and organizational preparation for a rapidly changing world,” said JCCC President Andy Bowne.

JCCC has made great strides to reduce its carbon footprint. The College is actively involved in efficient energy usage, composting and recycling efforts, and the reuse of campus equipment and construction waste that has kept around 64% of materials out of landfills. In fact, JCCC has set a goal of becoming a zero-waste-to-landfill campus by 2025 and a 100% renewable-energy campus by 2050.

When it comes to sustainability, JCCC is committed to being environmentally, socially and economically responsible. The College’s Center for Sustainability is focused on energy-saving initiatives, recycling programs and curriculum development to help educate students and provide a sense of purpose and hope for the future.

Student involvement opportunities

Many of our campus sustainability projects are carried out by the Student Sustainability Committee (SSC). The SSC plays a major role in many aspects of campus culture, operations and community. Projects implemented by the committee have helped JCCC save millions of dollars on energy costs and reusable materials. Some of these projects include:

Installing electric vehicle charging stations across campus and a parking canopy outside of the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy.

Providing equipment and irrigation improvements to the College’s 2.5-acre farm.

Making campus more bee-friendly by planting native wildflower areas.

Offering vegan and vegetarian food options at campus events.

Get growing with sustainable agriculture

Did you know JCCC offers the only Sustainable Agriculture certificate in Kansas? Students learn the science and skills of growing food for local markets through a three-semester course sequence focused on planning, production, harvest and sales.

When it comes to getting their hands dirty, students benefit from practical learning opportunities at JCCC’s Open Petal Farm. Located on the main campus, the farm provides locally grown, chemical-free produce to JCCC’s Dining Services and Culinary programs. The farm also participates in the Overland Park Farmers’ Market and the Rolling Prairie CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) program, which serves customers who sign up for weekly pickups of farm-fresh produce.

Harvest Dinner benefits scholarships

Each year, members of the community celebrate the students driving sustainability forward at JCCC’s highly anticipated Harvest Dinner. Participants indulge in three tasty courses prepared with local produce by a renowned chef. The best part? Proceeds from this evening of food and fun directly support Sustainable Agriculture scholarships. This year’s dinner has sold out, but you can still show your support by donating directly to student scholarships!

Take a sustainability tour

You’re personally invited to experience JCCC’s environmentally friendly initiatives up close on a community sustainability tour. Choose from several options: explore Open Petal Farm, tour JCCC’s green buildings or see our campus projects in action. Contact the Center for Sustainability to learn more and schedule your tour.