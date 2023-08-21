This busy intersection in Shawnee is getting safety upgrades

No traffic data was included in the city staff’s presentation; however, Johnson Drive is one of only a few key east-west corridors that moves traffic through the city.

The Shawnee City Council on Aug. 14 discussed potential solutions to improve traffic safety at the intersection. No action was taken, and the conversation was tabled to a future date.

Shawnee is considering a few solutions to make the busy intersection at Johnson Drive and Maurer Road safer for motorists.

In 2022, concerns from motorists about visibility issues when turning onto Johnson Drive from Maurer Road prompted a study from Olsson Associates Inc., an engineering firm in Kansas.

A traffic signal and removing brush are on the table

On Aug. 14, City Engineer Loren Snyder presented the Shawnee City Council with three options:

A roughly $746,000 project that would involve a complete reconstruction of Johnson Drive west of the intersection. It would include regrading the roadway approaching the intersection and also replacing fencing, removing brush and possibly relocating trees hampering visibility on the northwest and southwest corners of the intersection.

A roughly $77,000 project that would consist of clearing of trees and shrubs, regrading existing slopes and adding signage to warn drivers to slow down.

A $650,000 project that would involve installing traffic signals at the intersection.

While the presentation came with a staff recommendation to adopt the second option, both for being the least expensive and its minimal effect on traffic, it was not without its concerns from residents who live near the intersection.

Most residents who spoke think speeding is the real problem

Residents like Jenny Haynes expressed worries that construction would kill trees that have been on her property for decades. She also saw the problem less about visibility and more about speed.

“The neighbors I talked to, they said it wasn’t so much sight distance as speed,” she said. “There’s an intersection sign that says (speed limit) 30 miles (per hour) and most of them are going about 50.”

Taking testimony like Haynes’s into account, the city council brought up solutions like a roundabout, rumble strips and speed limit signs that warn drivers of their current speed.

Snyder pushed back on some of those ideas, warning that a constant flow of traffic over rumble strips would be loud and that the intersection already has a speed warning sign.

The city council ultimately tabled the discussion

The city council agreed that while it was unable to settle on an option last week, a solution will be needed as more businesses move in and land is developed.

“I’m just thinking about the future development that’s going to go on Maurer through the south,” said Councilmember Tony Gillette. “There’s a rental facility that’s going in, there’s a new car wash there, more apartments that are going. There’s upgrades and there’s a lot of land there to be developed.”

With those ideas in mind, the city council unanimously recommended city staff continue exploring options, and ultimately tabled the discussion to an unspecified future date.

“I don’t think it needs to be a date that’s certain. We’ll work with all due speed. It’s only been fairly recently that we heard about this issue again. We’ll do the same due diligence,” said City Manager Doug Gerber.