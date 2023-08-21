  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

This busy intersection in Shawnee is getting safety upgrades

Johnson Drive and Maurer Road Intersection

Vehicles wait at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Maurer Road as other cars drive by. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

Shawnee is considering a few solutions to make the busy intersection at Johnson Drive and Maurer Road safer for motorists.

The Shawnee City Council on Aug. 14 discussed potential solutions to improve traffic safety at the intersection. No action was taken, and the conversation was tabled to a future date.

No traffic data was included in the city staff’s presentation; however, Johnson Drive is one of only a few key east-west corridors that moves traffic through the city.