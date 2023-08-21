  The Beacon  - Prairie Village

In Prairie Village, tensions over housing are turning neighbors against each other

PV United

Signs in support of PV United line some streets in Prairie Village. The group formed in response to City Council recommendations to explore zoning changes in single-family neighborhoods. Photo credit Josh Merchant / The Beacon.

By Josh Merchant

The tension runs high at Prairie Village City Hall these days.

Earlier this month, amid high-stakes debates over whether to squeeze more housing into the leafy Johnson County suburb, a group fighting against possible zoning changes took particular offense to cutting off public comment.