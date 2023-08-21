  KCUR  - Legal issues

Withdrawn affidavit in Marion County Record raid shows police ignored open records laws

Newsroom staff worked late into the night Tuesday to send the paper to be printed in Hutchinson, Kansas. Photo credit Rose Conlon/Kansas News Service.

By Madeline Fox 

The now-withdrawn documents used to justify a search of the Marion County Record show that the Marion police chief knew a reporter was verifying the authenticity of a local business owner’s driving record by searching on the Kansas Department of Revenue’s public website — which the paper’s attorney said is legal under Kansas law.

The newspaper received a confidential tip that Kari Newell, who owns a local restaurant and catering company, was driving without a license and had a previous conviction for driving under the influence.