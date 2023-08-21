Lenexa adding $1M to Old Town Activity Center project budget

Addressing the city council, Logan Wagler, the city of Lenexa’s director of parks and recreation, said city staff flagged several reasons for the increase, including inflation and construction escalation.

The Lenexa City Council on Aug. 15 agreed to increase the budget for the Lenexa Old Town Activity Center Improvement Project to make room for additional amenities. The city had previously budgeted the project at $11.5 million.

Lenexa is increasing its budget to roughly $12.2 million for the Old Town Activity Center project .

The additional funds will also go toward:

Replacement of exterior cladding and insulation on the gym

A Youth/Flex Room addition on the south end of the property

Shade structure/canopy for people entering or exiting the Activity Center that utilizes a new, insulated wall panel system.

The city council got a virtual tour of the upgraded facility

Architect firm Multistudio gave the city council a virtual tour of the activity center project, which included a sneak peek of the outdoor activity areas like a multi-use space for pickleball and basketball.

Sean Zaudke, principal architect at Multistudio, said the additional funding will also go toward modernizing the property and making it feel like a more open space to all.

“(It) utilizes texture to create some variety and slight different coloration along it, so it will have some reflectivity, some modern take on what was existing, as well as texture and color shifts to give it a little bit more visual vibrancy,” he said.

Zaudke also highlighted a mural that will welcome visitors to the activity center. A selection process for the artist that will design the mural is ongoing.

While city councilmembers had some questions about the design, such as the logistics of a combination pickleball and basketball area, most met it with open arms.

“I’m just really excited for this to open up,” said City Councilmember Melanie Arroyo.

After amending the city’s capital improvements program, the city council also approved a resolution waiving the sealed bid process and authorizing the mayor to execute a Construction Manager at Risk Agreement with Turner Construction Company.

The city council also amended the Guaranteed Maximum Price in connection to project construction.

How we got here and what happens next

Talks of giving the activity center a new look have been discussed since 2016, when it was eventually decided to combine the functions of the existing Lenexa Community Center and Lenexa Senior Center into one building. That plan also calls for the demolition of the senior center next door and the addition of more outdoor recreation space.

The city will now bid out the trades for the project through the fall. Construction mobilization is planned to start in January 2024, with a completion deadline and grand opening in December 2024.

