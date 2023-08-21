  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Lenexa adding $1M to Old Town Activity Center project budget

Lenexa Old Town Activity Center mural

Image via Lenexa city documents.

Lenexa is increasing its budget to roughly $12.2 million for the Old Town Activity Center project.

The Lenexa City Council on Aug. 15 agreed to increase the budget for the Lenexa Old Town Activity Center Improvement Project to make room for additional amenities. The city had previously budgeted the project at $11.5 million.

Addressing the city council, Logan Wagler, the city of Lenexa’s director of parks and recreation, said city staff flagged several reasons for the increase, including inflation and construction escalation.