JoCo Notes: ‘Life threatening’ heat to linger this week

🌤 Today’s forecast : Sunny and extremely hot. High: 101. Low: 76. Heat index: 114. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday.

And it’s going to be that way for most of this week.

Temperatures in the Kansas City region are expected to top 100 each day through Thursday, with heat indexes expected to approach 115 degrees or higher.

On Sunday, the heat index in Lawrence, Kansas, hit 134 degrees. In Olathe, it registered at 118 degrees, a record for the Kansas City area.

Folks, these conditions are untenable for even short durations. These types of conditions will continue through at least Wednesday, perhaps into Thursday. As much as possible, limit outdoor exposure for the upcoming week. https://t.co/Khpah7AtW9 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 20, 2023

Johnson County Med-Act reported treating 169 people across two days at the Garmin KC Air Show at the NewCentury Air Center outside Olathe. Nearly all of them were for heat-related illnesses. Six people were transported to local hospitals from the event.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday night in Johnson County and the greater Kansas City metro.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says residents should limit their outdoor exposure, staying inside in air conditioned settings as much as possible.

“Cancel or reschedule activities or move them inside,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet. “This is life-threatening heat and any and all precautions should be taken.”

The elderly, children and those with chronic illnesses are especially vulnerable to such heat.

The National Weather Service warns to stay hydrated, wear loose-fitting clothing and to check on elderly or homebound neighbors and family members.

No injuries in incident at Johnson County Executive Airport. Airport officials say a plane’s nose gear collapsed upon landing, leading to a temporary closure of the airport Sunday night. The incident was unrelated to the Garmin KC Air Show at NewCentury Air Center.

Airport officials say a plane’s nose gear collapsed upon landing, leading to a temporary closure of the airport Sunday night. The incident was unrelated to the Garmin KC Air Show at NewCentury Air Center. KC Ballet unveils renovated Prairie Village campus. KC Ballet officials held an open house late last week for the new-look $2.1 million space that will host classes and studios. [ Fox 4 ]

Smoothie bowl chain opens new Olathe location. California-based Everbowl is opening its first-ever KC metro franchise in vacant storefront near 119th and Black Bob Road. [ Kansas City Star ]

These Halloween decorations at a Roeland Park Lowe’s may be out a bit too early. But still, it’s nice to think of fall right now with temperatures above 100. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.