Plans to expand Overland Park-based Golden Scoop with a new ice cream shop further south are starting to take shape.

A nonprofit ice cream and coffee shop that employs adults who have developmental and intellectual disabilities, the Golden Scoop first opened in early 2021 at 9540 Nall Ave.

Now, it’s looking to grow to a second location near 103rd Street and U.S. Highway 69. This new shop will offer the same treats and coffee but will have some new faces and new features.