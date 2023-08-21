Now, it’s looking to grow to a second location near 103rd Street and U.S. Highway 69. This new shop will offer the same treats and coffee but will have some new faces and new features.
Second Golden Scoop will be at 10460 W. 103rd St.
This particular building was formerly a McDonald’s, which was in the space for decades.
The Golden Scoop signed the lease for the building in July and is getting into the planning process for the new shop.
Co-founder Amber Schreiber said the Golden Scoop team plans to submit an application to the city of Overland Park in the near future to get approval for some external upgrades. And, some grants are pending to help cover the cost of developing the new shop.
Right now, it looks like the second Golden Scoop will start serving ice cream and coffee sometime in early 2024.
New Golden Scoop will have more amenities
The 103rd Street shop is expected to feature an adaptive playground, which Schreiber said would come through a partnership in the works with Variety KC.
She also hopes to add accessible changing tables in the bathrooms for families who need them. Outdoor seating is also planned.
This location will also have a drive-thru, a carryover from the last tenant.
There’s room for more Golden Scoop growth
This physical expansion in Overland Park comes as the Golden Scoop explores more opportunities to support local residents who have disabilities.
For instance, the nonprofit is working on setting up a pilot program in a school district outside of Johnson County to help some students receiving special education to be “job ready” when they turn 18, Schreiber said.
“We look at today and tomorrow because we receive opportunities constantly and it kind of changes the trajectory of where we’re going, and we want to consider every possible opportunity,” Schreiber said, nodding to potential growth.
“The demand for more concepts like the Golden Scoop is needed,” Schreiber continued. “We know there are gaps in the system, so wherever we can plug in and fill those gaps to have the greatest impact, that’s where we want to be.”
She also isn’t saying no to other future KC-area Golden Scoop locations, though nothing is official.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1