  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Golden Scoop’s plans for second Overland Park ice cream shop take shape

Overland Park Golden Scoop

Nonprofit ice cream shop the Golden Scoop intends to take over the former McDonald's at 103rd Street and U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park. Image via Slaggie Architects.

Plans to expand Overland Park-based Golden Scoop with a new ice cream shop further south are starting to take shape.

A nonprofit ice cream and coffee shop that employs adults who have developmental and intellectual disabilities, the Golden Scoop first opened in early 2021 at 9540 Nall Ave.

Now, it’s looking to grow to a second location near 103rd Street and U.S. Highway 69. This new shop will offer the same treats and coffee but will have some new faces and new features.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

