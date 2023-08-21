Audrey Ann Marx

Audrey was always cheerful and had a smile for everyone. She loved spending time with her family, playing gin rummy and enjoyed a good meal.

Audrey married Jim Marx on May 18, 1957. They spent most of their married life in Gettysburg, SD raising their 3 children and running the Sunset Cafe. She was an excellent baker and always had cookies or some treat if you came to visit.

Olathe – Audrey Marx, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 19, 2023.

Audrey was a resident of Evergreen Community in Olathe, KS at the time of her passing.

She is survived by her daughter Linda (Greg) Fuller, Gwen (Mike) Ellenbecker, her 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons. Chelsie Ellenbecker, Lindsey (Andy) Holcomb, Katie (Nathan) Krieger-children Daniel & Emmett, Evan (Sylvia) Fuller-children Sawyer & Benjamin. Nieces Candy Johnson, Angie Pickering, their families; and many friends.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Jim, son Bret, her parents Andrew & Anna Anderson, siblings Richard Anderson & Milo Anderson and great grandson Nicholas Ellenbecker.

Funeral will be held at 10 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Lake Norden, SD.

Audrey loved bright colors so please wear something colorful to celebrate her life.