Audrey Ann Marx

Olathe – Audrey Marx, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 19, 2023.

Audrey married Jim Marx on May 18, 1957. They spent most of their married life in Gettysburg, SD raising their 3 children and running the Sunset Cafe. She was an excellent baker and always had cookies or some treat if you came to visit.

Audrey was always cheerful and had a smile for everyone. She loved spending time with her family, playing gin rummy and enjoyed a good meal.