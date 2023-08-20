  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Walter Drone

September 5, 1933 – August 12, 2023

Walter Drone, longtime Overland Park resident, passed away peacefully on August 12th, 2023 with his children by his side. Wally was born in Belleville, Illinois in 1933 and was married to Louanne Marxer in 1959. They were married for 61 years when Louanne passed away late 2020. Wally is survived by his 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Wally was very active in the Catholic church, serving as Queen of the Holy Rosary’s music and choir director for over four decades. His musical career began at 6 years of age with an accordion and then progressed to the piano and organ. He played for more weddings, funerals, and social events than can be counted, and later in life, he played in two different bands both of which had associations with Queen. His musical talents brought joy to so many.