Wally was very active in the Catholic church, serving as Queen of the Holy Rosary’s music and choir director for over four decades. His musical career began at 6 years of age with an accordion and then progressed to the piano and organ. He played for more weddings, funerals, and social events than can be counted, and later in life, he played in two different bands both of which had associations with Queen. His musical talents brought joy to so many.

Walter Drone, longtime Overland Park resident, passed away peacefully on August 12th, 2023 with his children by his side. Wally was born in Belleville, Illinois in 1933 and was married to Louanne Marxer in 1959. They were married for 61 years when Louanne passed away late 2020. Wally is survived by his 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

As a young man, Wally was awarded an academic scholarship to St. Mary’s University in San Antonio where he earned a BS in Business degree. He was working for Phillips 66 for only a short time when he and Louanne, newly married, were transferred to Overland Park, Kansas. He subsequently worked many decades for several local real estate organizations. In his mid-50s, Wally joined a local hiking group which explored many of Kansas City’s local trails and sights, and it was at this time that he and Louanne began their extensive overseas travel. Together, they visited countless countries via plane, rail, and ship. Three of these international trips included the entire family: their children, children’s spouses, and grand-children. So many unique moments and lifelong memories were created and shared!

Wally was an intelligent, hardworking, and family-loving man. Over and over again, he was described as joyful, kind, patient, inspirational, and a role model, but he may be best known for the ever-present twinkle in his eye and mischievous smile.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Queen of the Holy Rosary Church. Please send donations in honor of Walter Drone to 7023 W 71st St, Overland Park, KS 66204.

A funeral mass will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 26th at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Overland Park, Kansas. A wake will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, August 25th at the same location.