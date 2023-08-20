Thomas “Tom” White

Tom was born September 21, 1943, to Harold and Clara White in Kansas City, Mo. — the eldest of three siblings. He attended St. Mary’s High School in Independence, Mo., graduated from Rockhurst College, and graduated from Officer Candidate School in the Navy before deploying to Vietnam, serving aboard both the U.S.S. Oxford and the U.S.S. Tombigbee. He began a 25-year career with the Federal Reserve Bank where he would ultimately meet his wife, Lynn, and move to Overland Park.

On August 1, 2023, Tom White of Overland Park, Kansas, died peacefully among loved ones after the briefest of illnesses. Though he lived his entire life in the Kansas City area, he had a big and thoughtful worldview through his love of history and travel. He was 79.

Tom loved history and enjoyed traveling the world, always ably connecting a destination’s ancient past to current events for his travel partners. He enjoyed sailing his boat Havaiki, and entertained many guests over the years aboard her at Lake Perry. Among his greatest traits was his gentle demeanor and kindness to others. Tom could always be counted on to help anyone with a project or need, usually without being asked. Tom’s kindness was unconditional, thoughtful and practical. Some of the many examples of his generous spirit over the years are things like teaching his grandchildren to change a tire before their first solo drive, building dog houses for beloved pets, and even designing and building a family member’s deck. Tom always made sure the people around him felt safe, loved and cared for.

Tom embraced his role as grandfather and treasured his granddaughters, attending their many events and activities and spending quality time with them. They returned the adoration.

Tom was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and volunteered for Catholic Charities for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Joseph Bond. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lynn White (nee Silvers), children by marriage Suzanne Cole and Steve Cole (Vicky), granddaughters Cory and Quinn Cole, sisters Pat Birmingham (Tom) and Peggy Singh, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and co-workers. He was a loved friend and family member to each.

Visitation for Tom will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 28, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd St., Overland Park, Kan., followed immediately by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon at the church will be provided around noon. Burial will be the following day for family only.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to a charity of your choice or to Unbound, a nonprofit supporting international communities in poverty. Tom sponsored families through the organization for many years. Please note in the Special Information dialog box that your donation is intended for the Tom White Memorial Fund:www.unbound.org