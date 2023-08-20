  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Thomas “Tom” White

Sept. 21, 1943 – Aug. 1, 2023

On August 1, 2023, Tom White of Overland Park, Kansas, died peacefully among loved ones after the briefest of illnesses. Though he lived his entire life in the Kansas City area, he had a big and thoughtful worldview through his love of history and travel. He was 79.

Tom was born September 21, 1943, to Harold and Clara White in Kansas City, Mo. — the eldest of three siblings. He attended St. Mary’s High School in Independence, Mo., graduated from Rockhurst College, and graduated from Officer Candidate School in the Navy before deploying to Vietnam, serving aboard both the U.S.S. Oxford and the U.S.S. Tombigbee. He began a 25-year career with the Federal Reserve Bank where he would ultimately meet his wife, Lynn, and move to Overland Park.