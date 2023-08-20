Rickie Bright

Rickie worked for Reno Construction for 27 years as a Paver, followed by several more years with other companies. He retired in 2019.

Olathe, Kansas – Rickie Lee Bright, 66 of Olathe, Kansas passed away Thursday July 27, 2023. Rickie was born January 22, 1957 in Fort Smith Arkansas to Pete (Girldene) and Mary (Cowan) Bright.

Rickie was a passionate Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. He loved to collect Chiefs memorabilia.

Rickie served with the US ARMY from 1974-1977.

Rickie was a very caring man, who loved his family and friends and wouldn’t think twice to help those close to him in times of need or do a good deed for a complete stranger.

He loved a good home cooked meal, especially homemade biscuits and gravy and Cherry pies.

Rickie is survived by his children Sandra Morrison of Olympia, WA, Rickie (Becca) Bright of Overland Park, KS., Jonathan (Angel) Bright of Overland Park, KS and Samantha (Cameron) Wills of St. Joseph, MO. Grandchildren Cohen, Aizley, Emery and Benjamin. His Sister Linda Rockers of Aloha, OR. Nieces Dana (Jake) Jackson whom he shared a very special bond with of Olathe, KS, Michele (Mike) Vidalez of Hillsboro, OR. 3 great nephews and a great niece and his best friend Ted Dodson of Ft. Smith Arkansas

Rickie is preceded in death by his son Johnny (1977), his father (2004) and his mother (2019).

Celebration Of Life will be held at De Soto VFW on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 5pm.