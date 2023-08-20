  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Rickie Bright

January 22, 1957 – July 27, 2023

Olathe, Kansas – Rickie Lee Bright, 66 of Olathe, Kansas passed away Thursday July 27, 2023.
Rickie was born January 22, 1957 in Fort Smith Arkansas to Pete (Girldene) and Mary (Cowan) Bright.

Rickie worked for Reno Construction for 27 years as a Paver, followed by several more years with other companies. He retired in 2019.