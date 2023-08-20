Rev. John David Frey

John Frey’s passing on Friday, August 18, 2023 has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Memorial service, on August 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas.
