Joyce Ann Whitehead

May 16, 1933 – August 12, 2023

Prairie Village, Kansas – Joyce Ann Whitehead, cherished wife and beloved mother and grandmother, 90, passed away after a short hospital stay on August 12, 2023, of a spontaneous subdural hematoma. Up until that moment, she was living an active, healthy, fulfilling life with her husband of 66 years, Dr. Richard E. Whitehead, in the Prairie Village home they shared for over five decades. Joyce, an exceptionally kind, generous, and thoughtful woman–known for her inquiring mind, winning ways, and welcoming smile (not to mention her legendary Caesar salad and addiction to true crime stories)-had amassed a large circle of friends from all different walks of her life and over many, many years.

The devoted and engaged mother of five children and loving and enthusiastic grandmother to twelve grandchildren was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, on 16 May 1933 to Lowran Cleaveland, a schoolteacher, master gardener and angler, and his wife, Viola, an exceptional home cook and accomplished baker. At the age of five, Joyce, her younger brother, George, and her parents moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she grew up playing the piano, nurturing what would become her lifelong love affair with books and reading, and spending the summers working on her grandparents’ fruit farm picking strawberries and cherries alongside the German POWs assigned to the farm for the duration of World War II. Her grandparents had such admiration for her facility with numbers that Joyce was entrusted from an early age with keeping track of the hours worked, and pay owed, to all the farmhands. This experience instilled in her a quiet confidence and formidable work ethic, and inspired her love of gardens and flowers, already sparked by her father’s prowess with gardening, particularly growing roses.