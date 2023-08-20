John Poolman II

April 3, 1942 – August 2, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – John Richard Poolman II finished the race and began eternity with Jesus on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023, at the age of 81. He was born April 3rd, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa to John Richard Poolman and Beth Louise Hubbard Poolman. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 57 years, Beverly Kay Mounce Poolman.

John is survived by his three children, John Richard (Ric) Poolman III and wife Ruth of Thailand, Timothy (Tim) Charles Poolman and wife Kerry of Overland Park, KS, and Kristy Kay Poolman Webb and husband Travis of Shawnee, KS; two sisters, Mary Louise Poolman of Clarkston, GA and Polly Higgins of St. Johns, FL; 18 grandchildren, John Richard IV, Ryan, Rayanne and Richelle Poolman of Thailand, Paige Poolman Willenbring and husband Cole of Overland Park, KS and Charles Poolman of Overland Park, KS, Nathanael Webb and wife Savanah of Colorado Springs, CO, Emma Webb Gutierrez and husband Christian of Waco, TX, Micah, Savannah, Ashlyn and Faith Webb of the Kansas City metro, and Gabe, Grace, Caden, Audrey, Isabella, and Elle Webb of Shawnee, KS; six great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law; and three nieces.