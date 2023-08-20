  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dr. Michael T. Hagan

May 16, 1984 – Aug. 17, 2023

Dr. Michael T. Hagan, 39, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 24 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS.

Mike was born May 16, 1984, in Wichita, KS, the son of Robert and Jane (Wolfe) Hagan. He was a graduate of Kapaun Mount Carmel in Wichita. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 2006 where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He attended the University of Kansas Medical school and earned his Medical Degree in 2010 with high honors. Mike then completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, followed by a fellowship in Gastroenterology at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. In 2016, he moved to Kansas City and joined Consultants in Gastroenterology in Kansas City, MO.