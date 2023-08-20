Mike was born May 16, 1984, in Wichita, KS, the son of Robert and Jane (Wolfe) Hagan. He was a graduate of Kapaun Mount Carmel in Wichita. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 2006 where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He attended the University of Kansas Medical school and earned his Medical Degree in 2010 with high honors. Mike then completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, followed by a fellowship in Gastroenterology at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. In 2016, he moved to Kansas City and joined Consultants in Gastroenterology in Kansas City, MO.

Dr. Michael T. Hagan, 39, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 24 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS.

As a freshman at KU, he met the love of his life, Tami Ziegler. They married in 2007 at St. Lawrence Chapel at KU. He was a loving father and earned his girl dad degree with high honors. From teaching and coaching and knowing all their favorite songs, his family was his whole world. He loved sharing his passion for KU basketball and golf with his family. While at work he was a brilliant, conscientious, and well-respected gastroenterologist.

If love was his first language, laughter was his second. Mike will be remembered for his ornery personality and sense of humor that lit up every room. That knowing glance, mischievous smile, and big belly laughter made everyone he met forever richer. He was always there for anyone in need with fun, compassion, comfort, and support.

He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Tami, his 3 beautiful and brilliant daughters Ellie (10), Riley (8), and Norah (6) and their family dog, Sparkles Rainbow. He leaves behind his parents, Bob and Jane of Wichita, his brother Mark (Carrie), and sister Sarah (Andrew) and a large extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to a memorial for his 3 children. https://gofund.me/dd94b02a