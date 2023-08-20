David Ward Worley

David W. Worley, 76 of Olathe, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kansas. He was born in Kansas City, MO to the late Frances Raymond Worley and Bonnie Laughlin Worley on July 29, 1947.

Following graduation from Lawrence High School in 1965, Mr. Worley served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1988. He retired as a Sergeant First Class. His medals included Overseas Service, Joint Service, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign, 3 Bronze Stars, and Meritorious Service. He was a Lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and The Masons Grand Lodge, Bethany #821, Black River, New York. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his wife, dogs and family.

He married Maria L. Sutter on June 1, 1971 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. She survives, of the home.