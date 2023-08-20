May 30, 1954 – April 22, 2023
Olathe, Kansas – Carol Winsby, age 68, of Olathe, Ks passed April 22, 2023. Memorial Service for Carol and her daughter Amelia “Molly” Winsby (dec 2020) to be held 1:00pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Community Christian Church, 4601 Main, Kcmo.
