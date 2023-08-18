  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: A shining start to the 2023-2024 school year

The first week with students was a shining moment for the 2023-2024 school year in Shawnee Mission!

By week’s end, all students in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12 have been welcomed into their classrooms to begin the new year. Students and educators took time this week to get to know one another, learn classroom norms, and start new routines. 

It was a week full of many first experiences — especially for Pawnee Elementary School. This week marked the first days in a newly rebuilt elementary school facility. 