  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

Shawnee fire that trapped 4 firefighters last year has led to safety improvements

Shawnee house fire

Shawnee firefighters responded to a house fire in July 2022 that caused four firefighters to be trapped in a basement. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Shawnee house fire that caused a stairway collapse and trapped four fighters has turned into a teachable moment.

While the fire led to no serious injuries or death, the Shawnee Fire Department created a committee to investigate what happened and develop recommendations for improving firefighter safety and training.

The Shawnee City Council on Monday received a presentation about the July 2022 stairway collapse and  what can be done to hasten action during critical moments when minutes matter.