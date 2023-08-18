James Kent DeRodes, age 55 of Olathe, KS passed away at home on August 6, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born in Fulton, MO in the Kingdom of Callaway, on April 7th,1968.

Kent graduated from Olathe North where he was actively involved in debate and performed musically in jazz, orchestra, marching, and stage bands where he played trombone and keyboard. He was a member of Mensa and the Young Republicans Club where he served as a representative at the Republican National Convention in 1984. After he attended Kansas University and JCCC, where he served as a student senator, he worked as a graphic artist and computer technician. Kent owned a screen printing company where he also spent time repairing computers and other devices. His time was spent watching cooking shows, Star Trek, and his beloved Kansas Jayhawks. Most importantly, he was a true and loyal friend to all who knew him.

Those left to mourn his passing are his parents J.W. DeRodes and Dorene Derodes of Olathe, KS; sister Deven (Greg) Voss of Olathe, KS; nephew Ethan Voss of Olathe, KS; uncle Dennis M.(Janis Yee) Briggs of Culver City, CA; uncle Donald R. DeRodes of Fremont, OH; as well as several cousins.