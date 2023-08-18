A Tennessee woman has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the killing earlier this month of Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald.

An amended complaint filed Wednesday by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office adds the murder charge against Andrea Rene Cothran, 33, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

She had already been charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery with intent to do great bodily harm, recklessly fleeing from a law enforcement officer and theft of an amount less than $25,000.

In addition, she is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.

All the charges stem from a high-speed pursuit in Johnson County on Sunday, Aug. 6, that ended with a shootout at a Mission QuikTrip that ultimately left Ofc. Oswald, 29, dead, along with a second suspect, Shannon Wayne Marshall, 40, of Ashland City, Tennessee.

Cothran remains in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at the New Century Adult Detention Center on $1 million bond.

Her next court date is set for Sept. 20.

