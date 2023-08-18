The Garmin KC Air Show, one of Johnson County’s biggest annual events, returns this weekend, featuring a range of overhead performances.
Be sure to bring some water and something to keep you shady because it’s going to to be hot!
Here’s what you need to know before you go:
When and where will the 2023 KC Air Show be?
- The 2023 KC Air Show starts Saturday and goes through Sunday at New Century AirCenter in Olathe, 1 New Century Pkwy in Gardner.
- The gates will open at 9 a.m. and close at approximately 5 p.m. both days.
- Aerial performances will begin at about 10:30 a.m. each day.
Who is performing this year?
- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels return this year to headline the event. The Navy’s premier demonstration flying squad is made up of 17 pilots who typically serve on two-year rotations with the group. This year, the Blue Angels will also bring “Fat Albert,” the squadron’s jumbo C-130 support aircraft.
- Also featured this year: the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, a group of flyers showing off the latest generation of the classic American fighter jet.
- You can check the full list of performers here.
How much are tickets?
- All tickets must be purchased before you go. (You can print your ticket off or show it on your phone at the gate.)
- Single-day entry for adults costs $58. For teens between the ages of 13 and 17, it’s $17.
- Youth tickets are available for kids ages 6 to 12 for $9, and kids five and under get in free.
- Premium level tickets, such as the Flight Line Club and Gold Club tickets, come with access to private seating areas and cost more.
- General admission tickets do not come with a seat, so bring a lawn chair, seating pad or blanket.
- You can check out more ticket info here.
Are there any military discounts?
- Active duty military personnel can enter the show for free if they can show a government-issued ID at the gate.
- Veterans also will receive a $40 discount.
Where do I park?
- Guests can park for free at Garmin, just off I-35 in Olathe.
- Guests can also park on-site by purchasing a premium parking pass in addition to show tickets. Parking passes start at $115.
- All parking must be reserved in advance, which you can do when you purchase tickets.
- Free shuttles will take patrons to and from the Garmin parking lot to the NewCentury Air Center.
- You can find more information about parking here.
And remember, it’s going to be hot!
- The National Weather Service is forecasting triple digit temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday.
- Heat indexes at times over the weekend could approach 110 degrees.
- The KC Air Show allows patrons one unopened, sealed water bottle (1 liter or smaller) per person, as well as one refillable water bottle per person. Check out the Air Show’s bag policy here.
- Officials warn there is very little shade on the show grounds, so bring a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and non-aerosol sunscreen.
- Large umbrellas, tents and canopies are not allowed (because they could block the views), but guests can bring small personal umbrellas and lawn chairs.
