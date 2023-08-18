  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Anna Josie Lesh

Nov. 23, 1975 – Aug. 1, 2023

Anna Josie Lesh, Stroke Survivor Specialist V, Age 47, of Overland Park, Ks, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023 of a stroke.

Anna was born in Seattle, Wa., November 23, 1975 on her parents David and JoAnn Lesh’s Wedding Anniversary. The family was down from SE Alaska on their fishing boat, moored on Ebey Island slough.