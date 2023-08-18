Anna Josie Lesh

Anna was born in Seattle, Wa., November 23, 1975 on her parents David and JoAnn Lesh’s Wedding Anniversary. The family was down from SE Alaska on their fishing boat, moored on Ebey Island slough.

Within the week, a hundred-year flood put them on a 4-month transience, ending with an Inside Passage back home in the Spring. Her life continued with momentous occasions, brain cancer diagnosis and treatment, her first stoke at 3 1/2, feeling freedom on her three wheel bike, being a big sis to her three brothers, Joey, Jeff and Dan, pioneering Special Ed services throughout her school years, making friends through music, school, guests at her parents Inn, her community, jobs and family.

She attended school in Gustavus, Ak, and went to the Kansas School for the Blind, then graduated from Shawnee Mission North in Kansas and worked at Gustavus Inn at Glacier Bay, Alaska, and the YMCA in Prairie Village, Ks. She became a professional “Artist for Life”, having 5 solo Art Shows in marker, recycled and 3 d art. Her art explored the viewers response to illustrated written questions and statements, inviting conversations and reflection. Her art hangs in many homes, professional offices and with her friends and family with deep meaning for the times in our lives: “The Circle of Life”, “Colors of the Heart”, “What is it, I do not Know”, “The Doors of Life”

She will be missed by many and says “Say Hello to all my friends”. Her life required many Mothers, the best Father, family, staff, case manager, friends, coworkers, community helpers and medical providers, and an exemplary agency who cared deeply, daily and with full heart. She pioneered radiation treatment and changed protocols for young brains by living its effects for 47 years. She charged those around her to appreciate their lives every day and go for a good joke to lighten difficult times. She has told jokes by saying them, wiggling her toe, writing on her knee, signing, finger spelling, handing a paper, using a provider, using a magnifier and tricking you.

Her family who will miss her greatly; Parents JoAnn Dwigans Lesh and David Lesh, Brothers Joey (Katie Coleman), Jeff (Katie Gavula) and Dan Lesh (Marysia Szymkowiak), Nieces and Nephews so dear to her: Henry, Jack, Maggie Jo, Nina, Leo, Iver, Tadzio and Pawel Lesh, Grandparents Joe and Betty Dwigans, Aunts Cathy Dwigans (Ray Wilbur), Cindy Dwigans (AJ Hoyt), Uncle Dean Dwigans (Fumiko Bussaka), and Cousins Allison Grammer (Sam Grammer), Ken and Mary Dwigans. Her Alaskan family includes Aunts and Uncles Mike (Marline), Jon (Carolyn), Jim (Melanie), Sally, Bets, Tom Lesh, cousins Melissa, Ben, Sante, Serge, Indra, Carter, John, Kelly, Brenna, Nate, Casey, Sean, Toby, Scott, and Hillery. She had many lifelong friends in Alaska and her artistic and literate dog and cat friends who wrote her a letter every week for 45 years.

She had five art shows, 4 linked here:

IDEAS, I HAVE SO MANY: https://animoto.com/play/08AuFObdn0ajeGsVTGaBdQ

WHAT DO YOU SEE?: https://animoto.com/play/0VKhx7eIIGsa0yqGvGunZg

MORE FLOWERS, OK! https://animoto.com/play/OCDlCKsNdvSBQbCOCJjy7A

FIELD OF FLOWERS: https://animoto.com/play/OCDlCKsNdvSBQbCOCJjy7A

To reach the family:

Dave and JoAnn Lesh

POBox 60

Gustavus, AK 99826

and JoAnn Lesh Facebook.

Memorials to SAIL (Southeast Alaska Independent Living)

8711 Teal Street, Suite 300

Juneau, AK 99801