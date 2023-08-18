  Kansas News Service  - Legal issues

A Kansas town’s taxpayers may have to pay up after police raided its newspaper

Marion County Record

Legal experts say the taxpayers of Marion, Kansas, could be on the hook for any settlement agreement with the Marion County Record. The newspaper could sue the city for violating its journalists' First Amendment rights after local police raided the newspaper and the homes of its owner and publisher. Photo credit Rose Conlon / Kansas News Service.

By Dylan Lysen

The widely-criticized raid of a newspaper in Marion County could result in taxpayers footing the bill if there’s a successful federal lawsuit saying police violated the journalists’ First Amendment rights.

Legal experts say that could mean the small city government of Marion — a central Kansas town of roughly 2,000 — owing the newspaper a big-time payout. Similar civil lawsuits surrounding police violence have resulted in settlements ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions of dollars.