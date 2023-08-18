🍛 5 to Try: Post readers pick best JoCo Korean spots

Kimchi + Bap, the newest food stall in the Lenexa Public Market and possibly the newest Korean food joint in Johnson County, was the most popular among Post readers, receiving multiple votes.

So if you’re looking for new flavors or grew up eating Korean dishes, here’s where Post readers say you can find the best in our community.

Whether you’re looking for something on the go or a sit-down Korean BBQ-inspired hot pot place, Korean food options in Johnson County are becoming more and more popular.

“It is relatively new and has a small menu so far, but the flavors are perfectly on point,” said Post reader Pamela Morriss in an email.

Kimchi + Bap is open Thursday through Monday with meal service starting at 11 a.m. The stall serves bibimbap and japchae, and owner Lisa Hamblen plans to grow the menu over the next few months to include seasonal dishes and smaller snack-sized plates.

Chosun Korean BBQ (Overland Park)



Chosun Korean BBQ was also among the top picks. The restaurant has two locations in Overland Park, one at 12611 Metcalf Avenue and the other at 7800 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Post reader Jan Grebe is particularly a fan of the north Overland Park location and its proximity to Joong-Ang Oriental Groceries.

Chosun serves appetizers, like spicy steamed rice cakes tteok-bokki (a popular street food in South Korea), and entrees featuring stir-fried squid, buckwheat noodles and bulgogi.

Chosun is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and offers carryout options as well.

Smoke N Seoul: Food Truck

Smoke N Seoul, a local favorite on wheels, can be found at events all over Johnson County. It’s also a regular fixture during the evenings at the Gardner Transport Brewery taproom.

The truck serves KC-inspired twists on Korean classics, like bibimbap topped with barbeque, kimchi macaroni and cheese, Korean-style fried chicken and pork belly tacos. The menu also features the Beefy McBeeface Burrito, with prime brisket or burnt ends, rice cheddar, Asian slaw, onion straws and other tasty toppings all wrapped in a huge tortilla.

Find the food truck’s calendar here.

Choga Korean BBQ Restaurant (Overland Park)



Readers also recommend Choga Restaurant, at 6920 W. 105th St. in Overland Park. The restaurant is best known for its all-you-can eat Korean Barbeque, starting at $33.

Patrons can pick from plates of bone-in short rib, thinly sliced brisket, spicy pork belly, shrimp, spicy squid and other proteins.

You can also order off the “grilled in the kitchen” menu, which offers bulgogi, kalbi, seafood and some appetizers, like a kimchi pancakes and japchae. Choga also serves soups and hot pot for two.

Choga opens daily at 11:30 a.m. Get it to dine in or to carry out.

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot (Overland Park)



Located at 7001 W. 135th St. in Corbin Park, KPOT serves all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ and Hot Pot for lunch and dinner.

Diners can get proteins like sliced pork, crab meat, beef belly, quail eggs. There’s also sides available, such as fish cakes, dumplings and fried tofu. The menu also includes veggies, noodles and soup bases.

This Overland Park location is one of only a few in the Midwest, with most KPOTs on the east coast. There’s another location coming soon across the Stateline in KCMO.

