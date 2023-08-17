Vanessa Elaine Herman

Vanessa Elaine Kater Herman, age 61, died unexpectedly at her home in Olathe, KS on August 9, 2023. Vanessa was born December 28, 1961 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO. She attended Brookridge Elementary School, Nallwood Junior High and graduated in 1980 from Shawnee Mission South where she was a member of the Rompin Stompin Raider Band. She also attended Wichita State University and graduated from Hesston College in 1996 with her nursing degree.

Before pursuing nursing, she worked in the insurance industry. After graduating from nursing school she worked as a rehab nurse at Memorial Hospital in Abilene, KS. She later got her dream job as a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission where she worked for 20 years, all on the night shift.

Vanessa loved music and enjoyed playing the piano, flute and piccolo, and was still playing her flute in the Lenexa Baptist Church Orchestra until recently. She was also the Bell Choir director for several years at a previous church where she was passionate about the choir and loved her bell ringers. She was also a loyal, long-time Kansas City Chiefs fan and seldom missed watching their games. Vanessa loved being “Aunt Nessa” to her niece and nephews. She also loved her fur babies and was a proud pet parent to two cats and a dog.