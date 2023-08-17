Suzanne Eileen Barrette Coleman

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Suzanne. Suzanne, known as Suzie to many, was born on July 15, 1948, in Syracuse, New York to John Edward Barrette and Frances Lois Rommes Barrette. She was the loving sister of Michele and Chris (John Christopher), the mother of Amy and Wendy, and the stepmother of Stephanie and Michael Coleman. And she was the widow of David Coleman. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and dear friends.

Throughout her life, Suzie was the embodiment of love, compassion, and selflessness. She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, NY, and West Bloomfield Congregational United Church of Christ. And she was a member of the International Rotary Club – Bloomfield Branch.

Suzanne was a LPN and RN. She specialized and worked in the cardiac unit and hemophilia center at Strong Memorial Hospital. Later, she went back to school to become a licensed massage therapist. Suzie continued to help others by starting her business, “Hands To Health” where her miraculous and magical touch, combined with her therapeutic knowledge as a master masseuse healed many.

Suzie had many passions and hobbies, such as sewing, cross stitch, knitting, and art. She was a pianist, a guitar player, and a member of many choral groups and bell choirs. She loved animals, providing a loving home to many St. Bernards, Landseers, a King Charles Spaniel, and several cats. She was also an avid horseback rider. She spent many hours at the horse stables near her home in Bloomfield, NY.