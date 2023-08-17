  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Plans for Sickies in empty north Overland Park Red Robin shape up

The Glazed Doughnut Burger served at Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews. Sickies plans to open its first Kansas City area location in Overland Park soon.

The Glazed Doughnut Burger served at Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews. Sickies plans to open its first Kansas City area location in Overland Park soon. Photo via Sickies.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews plans to take over the former Red Robin spot at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

This will be the first Kansas City metro area location of the North Dakota-based burger joint. The restaurant chain also has plans to open another location in Wichita next year.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.