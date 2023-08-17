  Juliana Garcia  - Facebook

Prairie Village petitions remain in limbo after special city council meeting

Prairie Village special city council meeting regarding petitions.

The Prairie Village City Council on Wednesday approved a motion that allows the mayor, city administrator and city attorney decide what legal steps to take next with the resident-led petitions. Above, the Aug. 16 city council meeting. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Update: On Thursday afternoon, the city filed a lawsuit seeking to have a Johnson County judge deem the three petitions “legally insufficient,” and, therefore, not required to be placed on the ballot. The Post is currently working to draft a new story laying out the city’s legal motion in more detail. 

Three citizen-led petitions in Prairie Village are headed back to the county for “judicial review” after a special city council meeting Wednesday. Whether the controversial measures get on the ballot this November remains up in the air.

After an executive session behind closed doors Wednesday night, the Prairie Village City Council unanimously voted to authorize the mayor, city administrator and city attorney to “institute and defend” legal action on the petitions.

