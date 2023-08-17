  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village takes legal action to keep petitions off ballot

Stop Rezoning PV signs

File photo.

The increasingly testy fight over three Prairie Village petitions to put rezoning and governance measures on the ballot is now going to court.

The city announced Thursday afternoon that it has filed a lawsuit seeking to have the petitions declared “legally insufficient,” arguing that both the petitions and the process to gather signatures for them violated state laws.

Because of those reasons, the city argues, the petitions should not be put on the ballot.

