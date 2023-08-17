  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam signs off on $120K for boundary survey of Upper Turkey Creek project

Soon, crews will be out completing a boundary survey connected to the Upper Turkey Creek levee project, which seeks to mitigate flooding issues in downtown Merriam. File photo.

A boundary survey is headed to Upper Turkey Creek in Merriam.

The Merriam City Council on Monday unanimously approved a $120,000 local match for the survey, which needs to be done as part of the design process for the Upper Turkey Creek levee project.

After years of efforts, Merriam secured nearly $24 million in federal funding for the levee project, which once complete, will protect the downtown area from Turkey Creek flooding.

