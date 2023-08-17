With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce that our brother, Keith Alan Brittingham, 63, passed away from cancer on July 26, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice House. Keith was born in Kansas City, Missouri on November 25, 1959, to Robert Cecil and Mary Bernice (Horseman) Brittingham. He graduated in 1977 from Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas, and lived in the Kansas City area his entire life. He was employed for 20+ years at Dry Basement Inc., 10+ years at Miller Paving, and 5 years at Rayview Construction. He was a hard worker and very skilled at his profession.

During his journey with cancer, he had a huge support system – his family, the staff at AdventHealth Cancer Center and KU Medical Center, friends from Twisters in Bonner Springs, and Johnny’s Tavern in Shawnee. A special thanks to Bill Davis, Ed Walker, and his daughter, Desiree Walker.

Keith loved playing the golf arcade game on Saturdays with all his buddies! The 60th birthday party his friends hosted at Twisters was one of his best memories. Keith also had fond memories of his dogs, family trips to Colorado, and taking his mom to Padre Island. He had a passion for NHRA and NASCAR, and loved collecting racing memorabilia. He also enjoyed watching the KC Chiefs, playing Xbox, solving crossword puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune.