  Roxie Hammill  - Overland Park

Overland Park commission overrides staff guidance to OK Georgetown Plaza project

Above, an overhead view of the site near 75th Street and Frontage Road in Overland Park. Image via city documents.

A revised plan for Georgetown Plaza with changes to entrances and traffic flow won rezoning approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday.

The office and retail redevelopment at the southeast corner of 75th Street and the frontage road near Interstate 35 found success on its third trip to the commission, despite staff recommendation against it.

The 2.57-acre site is bordered by AdventHealth Shawnee Mission to the north, restaurant and commercial buildings to the west and single-family homes to the east and south.