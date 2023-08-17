  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Donald Lee Eilenstine

Donald Lee Eilenstine, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Demay Living Center in Newark, New York after a brief illness.

Don was born to Hubert Clark Eilenstine and Thelma Lee Fruit Eilenstine on July 5, 1937 in Gardner, Kansas. Don was raised in Gardner by his grandparents, Ernest Hubert and Ethel May Patrick Eilenstine.

It was at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas that Don met his future wife, J. Dorene (Covell) Eilenstine. They married on August 16, 1958 between their junior and senior years of college. They graduated from Ottawa University in 1959 and Don was selected as a Woodrow Wilson Fellow. Don went to Kansas University for graduate studies where he earned his Ph.D. in economics. By 1963, Don and Dorene had moved to Athens, Ohio, where Don taught economics at Ohio University.