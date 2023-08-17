Donald Lee Eilenstine

It was at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas that Don met his future wife, J. Dorene (Covell) Eilenstine. They married on August 16, 1958 between their junior and senior years of college. They graduated from Ottawa University in 1959 and Don was selected as a Woodrow Wilson Fellow. Don went to Kansas University for graduate studies where he earned his Ph.D. in economics. By 1963, Don and Dorene had moved to Athens, Ohio, where Don taught economics at Ohio University.

Don was born to Hubert Clark Eilenstine and Thelma Lee Fruit Eilenstine on July 5, 1937 in Gardner, Kansas. Don was raised in Gardner by his grandparents, Ernest Hubert and Ethel May Patrick Eilenstine.

Their children, Christopher and Karen, were also born during this time. From 1965-1970, Don and Dorene returned to Kansas with their young family when Don accepted a position at Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas as the head of the Department of Economics and Business Administration. In 1970, Don was recruited by Eisenhower College in Seneca Falls, New York. Teaching at a small liberal arts college greatly appealed to Don. He and Dorene relocated to Seneca Falls where they stayed until 1987.

Don also taught at Rochester Institute of Technology from 1982-1987. Dorene taught at both Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls and at North Rose-Wolcott high school during these years. A former colleague contacted Don in 1987 about an opportunity at Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia. Don joined the faculty there as the head of the Economics Department and the Director of the Career and Professional Development Center.

His accomplishments while at Bethany College earned him recognition by being named the John F. and Evelyn Casey Steen Professorship in Economics, an endowed chair, in 1998. He was also named as the Sears Corporation Outstanding Professor of the Year. Don retired from Bethany College in 2002 which is when he and Dorene returned to live in Seneca Falls to be close to family.

Since 2016, they have lived in Clifton Springs, New York. Don had many hobbies and passions throughout his life. He was an avid follower of Kansas City sports teams including the Chiefs, Royals and his alma mater the Kansas University Jayhawks. He and his son, Chris, shared this interest and frequently watched Chiefs games together. His lifelong love of reading began at a very young age and remained a primary source of entertainment and learning for him his entire life.

Don greatly enjoyed spending time with his family including many summers camping at Fairhaven State Park. Don and Dorene could frequently be found at their grandsons’ baseball games when they played little league and high school ball. Don and Dorene would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on August 16, 2023.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Dorene; son, Christopher (Sandra) Eilenstine and daughter, Karen (Kenneth) Lewter; grandchildren, Mark (Julia) Solan, Tyler Solan and Erin Eilenstine. He is also survived by his siblings; Margie Elliott, Duane (Irene) Eilenstine, Barbara (Jerry) Gravitt, Larry (Donna) Eilenstine, Patricia Archer, and Gregg (Jeanette) Eilenstine; sister-in-law, Billie Knighton as well as many nieces and nephews and step grandsons, Jonathan (Amanda) Lewter and Jordan (Jackie) Lewter. He was predeceased by his parents; siblings Annette (Eilenstine) (Miller) Hermanns, Raymond Eilenstine and Betty Lou Eilenstine; and brothers-in-law; Lewis Covell, Charles Miller, and John Elliott and sister-in-law, Kathy Eilenstine.

Per Don’s wishes, there will be no funeral service or calling hours. His family and friends gathered on Friday, September 1, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Warfield’s Restaurant, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 to pay their respects and share memories of Don and his well lived life.