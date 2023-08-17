Danielle Feliz Fulmer was a lot of things. First of all she was a mother, To 16 year old Sophia Richardson her only child. It was just the two of them for a long time and she certainly loved her daughter with every bone in her body. Together they enjoyed laying in bed watching movies, shopping, and gossiping. She would go to the end of the world for Sophia.

Secondly she was an amazing girlfriend to her long term boyfriend of 12 years, Nate Ross. They shared an apartment and a basset hound named Hooch. Nate and Danielle shared a connection like no other, without a doubt they had unconditional love for one another, according to Danielle soulmates. Nate stood by her till the very end.

One of the best things about Danielle was that she had a creative mind. She loved coloring Lisa Frank, wrote many beautiful writings, anything musical, and all things rainbow glitter sparkle. She was very young at heart and when you got Danielle at her best she was a walking earth angel. She was genuinely a good human to be around and that’s how she should be remembered. Because that’s everything she is now, she’s absolutely amazing for the rest of eternity.