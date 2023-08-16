Your Money: The upside of moving your 401(k) to an IRA

By David Wentz
Moving your 401(k) to an individual IRA (Individual Retirement Account) can have several potential benefits, depending on your financial situation, goals, and preferences. Here are some of the key advantages:
- More Investment Options: IRAs typically offer a wider range of investment options compared to employer-sponsored 401(k) plans, which often have a limited selection of funds. With an IRA, you can choose from a broader array of stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, and even alternative investments, giving you more control over your investment strategy.
- Control and Flexibility: By transferring your 401(k) to an IRA, you gain greater control over your investments and can tailor your portfolio to your specific risk tolerance, time horizon, and investment objectives. You can make investment decisions that align with your personal preferences and financial goals.
- Consolidation: If you’ve changed jobs multiple times and have 401(k)s scattered across different employers, rolling them over into a single IRA can make it easier to manage your retirement savings and monitor your investment strategy.
- Lower Fees: Many 401(k) plans have administrative fees and expenses associated with them. By moving your funds to an IRA, you may have access to lower-cost investment options, potentially reducing the overall fees you pay over time.
- Estate Planning and Beneficiary Flexibility: IRAs often provide more flexible options for naming beneficiaries and managing the distribution of assets upon your passing. This can help with estate planning and ensure your loved ones receive the inheritance according to your wishes.
- More Control Over Distributions: With a traditional IRA, you can start taking penalty-free withdrawals at age 59½, and with a Roth IRA, you can potentially access your contributions (not earnings) at any time without penalty. This can offer more flexibility in managing your retirement income.
- Conversion Opportunities: If you have a traditional 401(k) and want to convert it into a Roth IRA, you can do so through a process called a Roth conversion. This could provide you with tax diversification and potential long-term tax savings.
- No Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) for Roth IRAs: While traditional IRAs have required minimum distributions (RMDs) starting at age 72, Roth IRAs do not have this requirement during your lifetime. This can allow your Roth IRA to potentially grow tax-free for a longer period.
However, it’s important to consider potential downsides as well, such as loss of employer-specific benefits (like employer contributions), potential withdrawal restrictions, and early withdrawal penalties. Before making a decision, it’s wise to consult with a financial advisor who can evaluate your individual circumstances and provide personalized guidance based on your financial goals and retirement strategy.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1